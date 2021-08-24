Jennifer Hudson Announced as Sixth Featured Speaker for the Audi Innovation Series

"We are so grateful to Ms. Hudson for bringing her experience and perspective to the sixth Audi Innovation Series," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "This next chapter of the Audi Innovation Series will continue to build on its digital transformation and bring conversations of innovation and progress to Canadians everywhere," Paladino added.

Hudson, whose talents have taken her from the churches of Chicago to stages and screens around the world, takes the Audi Innovation Series stage following her touted portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the recently launched film, RESPECT — a role she was hand-picked for by the late singer. "My whole life is risk-taking, I trust my path and vision. No one knows your potential the way you do," Hudson shared. "I've had incredible experiences because I stepped out on faith – you will always see me try. I think we're all afraid to try, but it's okay to be different."

Find the full conversation on Audi Canada's social channels, premiering August 25, 2021.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; and multiple award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto.

