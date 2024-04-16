Jennifer Dewland Named DUC's Prince Edward Island Volunteer of the Year

Every Moment Matters: Shaping the Future Through Volunteering

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) proudly announces Jennifer Dewland as the Prince Edward Island Volunteer of the Year. Dewland, a steadfast advocate for wetland conservation and a remarkable community builder, has significantly contributed to the success of DUC's initiatives over her five years of dedication.

Jennifer Dewland (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Since moving from Labrador City, Newfoundland, Dewland has been a driving force behind DUC's Charlottetown chapter, instrumental in organizing the annual Spring Shoot event and enhancing community engagement. Her involvement in various DUC events and programs, including the Duck and Run and DUC Land Monitoring Program, showcases her commitment to conservation efforts.

Her passion for conservation and community development has left a tangible impact on PEI's wetlands and inspired a broader demographic, especially younger women, to volunteer. DUC celebrates her leadership, dedication, and the sense of community she fosters.

"I think my favourite moment from my experiences with DUC so far was seeing a tiny child's tricycle sell at the 2022 live auction for over $700. What a crazy moment to be a part of!"

It's these moments, she says, and the sense of community that comes with them, that is such an important driver for her work. That and the conservation impact she's been able to see in real time. "This ever-growing network of community and seeing physical improvements to wetland projects around the Island thanks to our efforts is so motivating," says Jennifer.

Become a volunteer: Inspired by Jennifer Dewland's dedication? Join us as a volunteer and make a difference in your community. Learn more about how you can contribute at DUC. Also, consider participating in DUC's "Duck and Run" event this June to help further our conservation efforts. Every step you take brings us closer to our goal.

Join the ranks of extraordinary individuals like Jennifer and make an impact in our conservation efforts. Visit ducks.ca to learn how you can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

As DUC continues to lead in the creation and preservation of urban wetlands, its efforts exemplify the power of community in conservation. DUC calls on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support these vital initiatives.

For further information on DUC's conservation projects and how you can contribute, visit ducks.ca (https://www.ducks.ca).

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

For interview requests, please contact: Media, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada