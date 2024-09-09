Peak founder John Gross becomes Executive Chair

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Peak Group of Companies, the home renovation and outdoor living products leader that supplies more than 2,000 Home Depot stores across North America, has announced the appointment of former Executive Vice President of Merchandising of The Home Depot and President of The Home Depot Canada, Jeff Kinnaird, as its President and CEO, effective October 1.

Peak founder John Gross (right) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Kinnaird as the President and CEO of The Peak Group of Companies effective October 1st. From 2016 to 2020 Kinnaird was president of The Home Depot Canada before becoming Executive Vice President of Merchandising for The Home Depot USA in Atlanta, from 2020 to 2023. (CNW Group/Peak Group of Companies)

In his new role, Kinnaird will lead Peak, and work with founder John Gross, who becomes Executive Chair, to take on the strategic future of the company that got its start in 1998. For Kinnaird, a winner of the Retail Council of Canada's Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year Award, the appointment marks a return to his retailing roots in British Columbia and the company he helped launch 25 years ago.

In 1998, Peak was a small Vancouver start-up with just one product, holders for 4x4 posts. After months of sales calls, Gross finally received a call from the store manager of The Home Depot in Nanaimo, who was looking for a better 4x4 post holder that could handle B.C.'s west coast weather. The call was from a young Jeff Kinnaird, who joined The Home Depot in 1996 as a lumber associate. At the time, The Home Depot had just a few dozen stores across Canada.

Both Kinnaird and Peak have come a long way since that original $50 order. Kinnaird went on to assume progressively senior positions with The Home Depot, including District Manager, Regional VP of Operations, and VP of Merchandising, earning his executive MBA from Queen's University along the way. As President of The Home Depot Canada from 2016 to 2020, Kinnaird oversaw the sales and operations of 182 stores and 30,000 associates across the country. In 2020, Kinnaird moved to The Home Depot head office in Atlanta where he was named Executive Vice President of Merchandising, a position he held until 2023.

Peak has experienced tremendous growth during the past 25 years, growing from a company with one product to a supplier of more than 1,000 home renovation and outdoor living products, which are sold exclusively in The Home Depot stores throughout North America, as well as Bunnings in Australia and New Zealand.

"As an exclusive supplier to The Home Depot, we've worked with Jeff for many years and are delighted to welcome him as our new President and CEO," says Gross. "His proven leadership and track record for success, as well as his extensive retail experience will allow Jeff to drive the growth of Peak, further grow our relationship with The Home Depot, and expand to meet the needs of professional and DIY customers."

"After 27 incredible years at The Home Depot, it was time to hang up my orange apron and return to Canada," says Kinnaird. "I'm excited to work with John and the talented team at Peak, a group I've respected for many years. Peak's commitment to innovation and the strategic investments it has made to strengthen its manufacturing and supply chain mean its most significant years of growth are still to come. I look forward to contributing to that success in the busy and exciting years ahead."

ABOUT PEAK GROUP OF COMPANIES

Peak is a leader in the home renovation and outdoor living products sector. Today, Peak offers more than 1,000 individual products in 21 categories such as metal railings, fencing, deck products, gutters, gardenware, door and window screens, and storage and organization. In North America, Peak's products are sold exclusively through The Home Depot, a valued partner of Peak for the past 25 years and the world's largest home improvement retailer with over 2,300 stores in North America. Peak also supplies many of its product lines to Bunnings, the largest home improvement retailer in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://peakproducts.com/en-ca/

SOURCE Peak Group of Companies

Greg Descantes, [email protected], 604-417-1379