Experience includes senior roles with The Home Depot Canada and other multi-billion-dollar retailers

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Peak Group of Companies is pleased to announce that James Beckett, a dynamic executive with extensive experience in leading executive teams, merchandising and marketing strategy, planning, product development, private brands, global procurement, and inventory management, for several multi-billion-dollar retailers, will join Peak as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Global Procurement, effective March 3, 2025.

Over his accomplished career, Beckett has successfully helped retailers such as The Home Depot Canada, Canadian Tire, and Staples, accelerate innovation, increase their revenue, and develop and build their business.

In his new role at Peak, Beckett will lead the company's global supply chain and procurement teams and be responsible for global supply chain and procurement strategy, global manufacturing and distribution, including facilities across North America.

At Peak, Beckett is joining a leadership team which demonstrates its unwavering commitment to customer service and supply chain management every day, as it supplies 1,000+ home renovation and outdoor living products to more than 2,000 The Home Depot stores across North America and the Bunnings chain in Australia and New Zealand. Among Peak's most significant accomplishments is that it has always shipped 100 per cent complete and on time to ensure its sought-after products are always in stock for the homeowners and professional contractors who rely on them.

"With global supply chain management and product procurement being cornerstones of our business, we're excited to have a leader with James' skills and experience join Peak," says Jeff Kinnaird, President and CEO, The Peak Group of Companies. "As we grow our business and explore expansion opportunities, adding James to our talented leadership team positions us well for long-term success."

"I'm thrilled to return to the home improvement industry and for the opportunity to work with Jeff and the Peak leadership team to scale and grow the business," adds Beckett. "As Peak continues to grow, it is essential to have a supply chain network that supports that growth and enables us to manage industry challenges. I look forward to playing a key role in that process while ensuring we maintain our commitment to product quality, customer service and always shipping 100 per cent full and on time."

ABOUT PEAK GROUP OF COMPANIES

Peak is a leader in the home renovation and outdoor living products sector, offering more than 1,000 individual products in 21 categories such as metal railing, fencing, decking, gutters, garden ware, door and window screening, and storage and organization. In North America, Peak's products are sold exclusively through The Home Depot, a valued partner of Peak for the past 25 years and the world's largest home improvement retailer with over 2,300 stores in North America. Peak also supplies many of its product lines to Bunnings, the largest home improvement retailer in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://peakproducts.com/en-ca/

