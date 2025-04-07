Home improvement marketing leader to play key role in expanding Peak's marketing capabilities

RICHMOND, BC, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Peak Group of Companies is pleased to make another notable addition to its senior leadership team with the announcement that Becky Yan, an award-winning senior marketing leader with more than 20 years' experience in home renovation and building products, will join the company as Vice President, Marketing effective April 14, 2025.

Yan's prolific career has been deeply rooted in the home improvement sector, where she has leveraged her marketing acumen to develop impactful campaigns and strategies that resonate with both professional and DIY customers. Her ability to combine data-driven insights with creative storytelling has contributed to the success of numerous product launches for companies with noted brands such as American Standard, Dulux, RYOBI and RIDGID.

At Peak, Yan's role will include collaborating on product innovation, developing multi-channel marketing strategies, executing digital and traditional full-funnel marketing campaigns and building brand awareness to continue to solidify Peak's reputation as a leader in global home improvement products.

"In my experience, whether its plumbing, paint, or power tools, or whether it's for DIYers or pros, loyalty and market share are things that must be earned by providing a great customer experience and durable, quality products that provide the long-term value for your customers," says Yan. "For just about everyone, their home is their biggest investment, so maintaining, upgrading and protecting it with safe, beautiful products that will last isn't just a priority, it's also the most cost-effective approach in the long term. With so many brands competing for customer attention, I welcome the challenge of expanding our reach and impact by demonstrating how products from Peak provide the best long-term value for every type of project and builder."

At Peak, Yan is joining an award-winning team that offers more than 1,000 individual products in 21 categories, such as metal railing, fencing, decking, gutters, garden ware, door and window screening, and storage and organization. Peak is currently an exclusive supplier to more than 2,000 The Home Depot stores across North America, as well as the Bunnings chain in Australia and New Zealand.

"Becky's experience in the industry and the success she has had significantly growing the reputation and revenue of numerous brands make her the ideal person to lead our marketing team as we look to build our brand awareness and grow our market share," says Jeff Kinnaird, President and CEO, The Peak Group of Companies. "Her positive attitude and results-driven approach to everything she does makes her a perfect fit for our team."

ABOUT PEAK GROUP OF COMPANIES

Peak is a leader in the home renovation and outdoor living products sector, offering more than 1,000 individual products in 21 categories such as metal railing, fencing, decking, gutters, garden ware, door and window screening, and storage and organization. In North America, Peak's products are sold exclusively through The Home Depot, a valued partner of Peak for the past 25 years and the world's largest home improvement retailer with over 2,300 stores in North America. Peak also supplies many of its product lines to Bunnings, the largest home improvement retailer in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://peakproducts.com/en-ca/

