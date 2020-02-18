Jean-Yves Duclos tables the 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (B)

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government continues investing in people and infrastructure across the country to help ensure Canada's future success.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2019–20 in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates account for $3.8 billion in budgetary spending plans across 61 federal organizations. Parliamentarians will have the opportunity to vote on these allocations which seek to provide important services to Indigenous communities, make further progress on climate change and support Canada's armed forces.

The Estimates include $919.0 million in funding to forgive loans to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities related to comprehensive land claim negotiation, $588.3 million to improve access to community child welfare services, and $232.0 million to continue implementing Jordan's Principle, among other targeted measures. These Estimates also propose the reallocation of funds to increase the Veterans Emergency Fund and support the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Spending plans include continued support for Canada's Climate Action Incentive Fund to help Canadian businesses, municipalities, universities and hospitals implement carbon reduction and energy efficiency projects. They also include investments in the protection of Canada's national interests as part of the Strong, Secure, Engaged defence policy with funding for military equipment, infrastructure and technology, and assistance to NATO and UN peacekeeping operations.

These are the last Supplementary Estimates planned for fiscal year 2019–20, which reflect government priorities and Budget 2019 measures.

"As a country, and as a government, we have the opportunity to achieve greater prosperity by investing in people, communities and infrastructure to benefit all Canadians. Our spending plans will help Canada thrive and succeed."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Supplementary Estimates are the means by which the Government seeks funds from Parliament during the fiscal year.

The Supplementary Estimates (B) 2019–20 include $5.6 billion in planned budgetary spending, of which $1.8 billion is already authorized through legislation.

include in planned budgetary spending, of which is already authorized through legislation. The planned expenditures are allocated across 61 organizations and lay out spending plans, including to support on-reserve Indigenous social and emergency services, invest in military equipment and physical and technological infrastructure, forgive comprehensive land claim negotiation loans, and write off unrecoverable Canada Student Loans.

Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 2.9% increase to budgetary voted expenditures for the 2019–20 fiscal year.

