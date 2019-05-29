Jean Paul Riopelle masterworks lead record-setting Heffel auction

Blema and H. Arnold Steinberg, named among the top 200 collectors in the world by ARTNews , were esteemed Canadian philanthropists and amassed an outstanding collection of Post-War and contemporary art. An honour for Heffel, ten works from the Steinberg's Estate were offered in the spring sale and sold exceptionally well. Led by Jean Paul Riopelle's outstanding 1953 masterpiece canvases Incandescence and Carnaval II , the group of works totalled $6,108,500. The phenomenal Riopelle works fetched $2,281,250 each.

Very important works by distinguished Group of Seven member A.Y. Jackson were on offer this evening, consigned by the Art Gallery of Ontario, one of North America's foremost art museums. This presented a unique opportunity for passionate collectors to bring home works with distinct Canadian history and sterling provenance. Laurentian Hills, a quintessential winter landscape topped all works sold in the Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art session, and went for an impressive $451,250.

"To have the confidence of our consignors, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Estate of Blema and H. Arnold Steinberg and so many other important collectors, was a true honour," said Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "It was gratifying to see the enthusiastic response of bidders and watch the works find their new homes."

Notable results from the Spring 2019 Live Auction

Two masterpiece canvases by Jean Paul Riopelle , Carnaval II and Incandescence performed exceptionally well, with final prices of $2,281,250 each (est. $1,500,000 – 2,500,000 each). Both works were painted in 1953 and were consigned from the Estate of Blema and H. Arnold Steinberg .

For more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Heffel has sold more Canadian art than any other auctioneer worldwide, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars since 1978. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

