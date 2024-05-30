HALIFAX, NS, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz") is pleased to announce an agreement with France-based, Expliseat – award-winning manufacturer of ultra-light aircraft seats with a focus on sustainability, durability, and passenger comfort. This agreement is part of a $10 million investment in Jazz's Air Canada Express cabin modernization for its Dash 8-400 aircraft.

"The investment in lighter and more sustainable seats for our Dash 8-400 fleet, which are fully customized to our rigorous Air Canada Express passenger experience standards, will reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions, demonstrating our commitment to minimizing environmental impact and a greener future for aviation," said Randolph deGooyer, President, of Jazz.

The installation of Expliseat's titanium and composite fibre TiSeat 2V seats will modernize the passenger experience onboard Jazz's Dash 8-400 aircraft. The innovative lightweight seats will provide a weight reduction of 360 kilograms per aircraft resulting in significant decreases in CO2 emissions and creating operational efficiencies and added range. The agreement includes 25 Dash 8-400 aircraft from Jazz's Air Canada Express fleet.

"We are very proud to announce our new top-tier customer, Jazz – operator of Air Canada Express and longstanding partner of Air Canada, both known for the quality of their product offering. By ordering 25 cabins, this airline endorsement is contributing to Expliseat's current growth trajectory. We thank Jazz for their strong vote of confidence in our product, which has been designed for the comfort of passengers and the objective of decarbonization," said Amaury Barberot, Chairman and CEO of Expliseat.

The customization features include design and materials for enhanced comfort, personal electronic device holders and offer improved aesthetics for an elevated customer experience while providing a more sustainable solution and increased product reliability.

"We have committed to improve the customer experience at Air Canada and that includes at Jazz, our Express partner. This investment not only provides our customers with greater comfort and a more appealing cabin design, but it will also help increase our baggage payload, which is very important to our customers," said Ranbir Singh, Director, Regional Airlines and Markets at Air Canada.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. Chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 68 destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers; was an inaugural class recipient for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada; a Top Employer for Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia; and an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

