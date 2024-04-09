HALIFAX, NS, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz") is proud to announce its win at the Nova Scotia Professional HR Awards in the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility category. This award is given by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Nova Scotia organization.

"Congratulations to our HR team for this award. Their demonstrated commitment to fostering inclusivity helps build a more equitable society and ultimately enriches our organization," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz.

The Nova Scotia Professional HR Award for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility is given to an organization that has implemented programs into the company's overall strategy that establishes a culture of inclusion, advances truth and reconciliation, removes barriers and increases accessibility, and actualizes the full value of diversity.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 73 destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers; was an inaugural class recipient for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada; a Top Employer for Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia; and an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

