HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') announces its selection as one of Nova Scotia's Top Employers for 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the thirteenth consecutive year.

"We're proud to call Nova Scotia the home of our airline operation that spans North America," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Jazz has a long history in this region, and we're honoured to provide a supportive workplace for approximately 1,000 Nova Scotians."

These special designations recognize employers in Nova Scotia that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. Most recently, Jazz was included in the inaugural class of recipients for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. – a leading global aviation solutions provider and asset manager focused on regional aviation. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Flyjazz.ca

