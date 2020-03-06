Jazz Aviation Wins Canada's Best Diversity Employers Recognition for the Ninth Consecutive Year

HALIFAX, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is honoured to announce that its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the ninth consecutive year by MediaCorp Canada Inc.

"At Jazz, we encourage work environments that build on the diverse perspectives, experiences and abilities of our employees," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We are proud to be recognized for the ninth year in a row for our dedication to diversity and inclusion."

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers who have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered/transsexual (LGBT) people.

MediaCorp Canada Inc. recognized Jazz due to the many initiatives the airline has developed and supported, including the "Gender Transition in the Workplace" policy and guide for managers who are supporting an employee through a gender transition. Another example is the Jazz Aviation Pathway Award for Professionalism and Diversity; over $30,000 available to be awarded annually via scholarships to full-time aviation students in their final year who have self-identified as Indigenous, a person with a disability, a visible minority or woman for outstanding contributions to safety, leadership and professionalism.

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz, under the Air Canada Express brand, operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft; and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisition and leasing, aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation, contract flying, aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

