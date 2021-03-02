Jazz Aviation recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the tenth year

HALIFAX, NS, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the tenth consecutive year in an annual national employer survey by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We are honoured to have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers each year for the past decade. Diversity is core to the culture all Jazz employees are proud of – one that values individual uniqueness and fosters safe spaces that empower employees to be their authentic selves," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "By encouraging inclusive work environments that build on the diverse perspectives, experiences, and abilities of employees, we are fostering innovation and positive change."

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers who have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered/transsexual (LGBT) people.

Mediacorp Canada Inc. recognized Jazz for the many initiatives the airline has developed and supported, including working with a number of community partners to reach out to Aboriginal candidates and mentoring students from First Nations Technical Institute. Jazz encourages young women to consider careers in aviation by participating in annual events such as Girls Take Flight. Also, Jazz embeds diversity and inclusion into its supplier policy.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing, and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

