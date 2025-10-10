HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is pleased to announce its win of the DriverCheck Award for Canada's Safest Public Transportation Employer. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto.

"This recognition as Canada's Safest Employer is a testament to the strength of our safety culture and the commitment of every Jazz employee," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "Our team's active participation in safety reporting and dedication to psychological safety truly sets us apart. I am proud of our collective efforts to ensure every employee feels safe, supported and empowered to speak up."

Jazz's win as Canada's Safest Employer in Public Transportation for 2025 reflects its unwavering commitment to safety, inclusivity, and employee engagement. The company's safety management system ensures all employees actively participate in safety outcomes through proactive reporting and continuous improvement. Workplace violence and harassment prevention policies, along with robust DEI programs, are designed to foster psychological safety across the workforce. This award, determined by employee survey results and industry evaluation, highlights Jazz's leadership in fostering a culture where safety and accountability are paramount.

This is Jazz's ninth consecutive year accepting awards as part of Canada's Safest Employers. Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize organizations with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and innovative health and safety initiatives.

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express service to 72 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category, Jazz has also received the following awards in 2025: 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer, Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

