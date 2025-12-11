Jazz heavy and line maintenance employees ratify labour agreements

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') announced today that tentative agreements with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) reached October 18, 2025, have been ratified by its heavy maintenance and line maintenance employees. AMFA represents 320 heavy and 502 line maintenance employees at Jazz. The new five-year collective agreements provide industry-competitive wage increases and other enhancements.

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express service to 70 destinations across North America. Jazz has received the following awards in 2025: recognition as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category, a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer, one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.com

