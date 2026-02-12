HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) ("Chorus") announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") respecting its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB" or the "bid"). Pursuant to the documentation filed with the TSX, Chorus may purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 1,963,003 of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and/or Class B Voting Shares (collectively, the "Shares"), representing 10% of the public float of the Shares as of February 6, 2026, calculated in accordance with TSX rules.

The directors and management of Chorus believe that the purchase of Shares for cancellation during the period of the bid may be an appropriate and desirable use of Chorus' funds that is in the best interests of Chorus and beneficial to its shareholders. Chorus intends to make purchases on an opportunistic basis, taking Share price and other considerations into account.

As of February 6, 2026, Chorus had 23,415,381 Shares issued and outstanding, of which 19,630,032 Shares constitute the total public float of the Shares. Purchases made pursuant to the bid will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at the market price at the time of the purchases in accordance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. On any trading day, Chorus will not purchase more than 11,770 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended January 31, 2026 (being 47,080 Shares), except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemptions under the TSX rules. Purchases under the renewed NCIB may commence on February 18, 2026 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which Chorus has purchased the maximum number of Shares permitted under the NCIB and February 17, 2027.

In connection with the renewal of the NCIB, Chorus will establish an automatic securities purchase plan (the "Plan") with its designated broker to allow for the purchase of Shares during trading blackout periods, subject to certain parameters such as price and number of Shares. Outside of blackout periods, Shares may also be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law. Chorus may vary, suspend or terminate the Plan only if it does not have material non-public information when the decision is made. The Plan constitutes an "automatic plan" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been reviewed by the TSX.

The renewal of the NCIB will follow Chorus' NCIB that expired on November 13, 2025 (the "2025 NCIB"). Under the 2025 NCIB, Chorus was authorized to purchase up to 14,826,478 of its Shares (representing 10% of the Company's public float as of November 4, 2024) for cancellation. The Company implemented a share consolidation of all of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of one post-consolidation Share for every seven pre-consolidation Shares effective February 5, 2025 (the "Consolidation"). As a result of the Consolidation, a total of 2,118,068 post Consolidation Shares could be purchased under the 2025 NCIB. From November 14, 2024 to November 13, 2025, under the 2025 NCIB, Chorus purchased 1,352,709 post Consolidation Shares through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price of $20.61 per Share.

There can be no assurance as to how many Shares, if any, will be acquired by Chorus pursuant to the renewed NCIB. Shares purchased by Chorus pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information relates to, among other things, statements concerning future purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "can", "could", "estimate", "expect", "future", "intend", "make", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including negative versions thereof and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those described in forward-looking information due to known or unknown risks, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Chorus' public disclosure record available under Chorus' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional airline in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR.DB.C'. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]