Jazz reaches tentative agreements with its heavy and line maintenance union

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') announced today that tentative agreements have been reached with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association – the union representing its 320 heavy maintenance and 502 line maintenance employees. The new labour agreements are subject to ratification. Additional information will be available following ratification.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express service to 72 destinations across North America. Jazz has received the following awards in 2025: recognition as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category, a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer, one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

SOURCE Jazz

Media contact: [email protected]