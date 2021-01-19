Jazz Aviation named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for a ninth year

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), was named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the ninth year.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of the country's Top Employers for Young People. It solidifies our commitment to provide young individuals with a meaningful and enjoyable place to start and grow their careers," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "While the pandemic has impacted many of our younger employees this past year, we look forward to welcoming them back as the airline industry recovers."

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces, programs and initiatives to attract and retain younger people entering the workforce.

In selecting this year's Top Employers for Young People, the editors examined each employer's mentorship and training programs as well as career management programs, looking for initiatives that can assist younger workers advance faster in the organization.

Jazz was selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for programs such as the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, which provides scholarships and direct employment opportunities to students enrolled in pilot and flight attendant programs at various post-secondary institutions. Jazz was also recognized for offering scholarships to students enrolled in Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) programs at local community colleges and for providing mentoring to apprentice AMEs.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Chorus Media Contacts: [email protected]

Related Links

www.chorusaviation.ca

