Jazz Aviation Expands Instructor Pathway with Addition of Toronto Airways Inc.

HALIFAX, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Toronto Airways Inc. ("TAI") for the carrier to become the twentieth organization in the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program ("Jazz APP").

"We are very pleased to welcome TAI to the Jazz APP, furthering our commitment to provide a clear pathway for flight instructors across Canada," said Cal Purves, Director, Flight Operations, Jazz. "TAI has a history of developing and promoting professionalism amongst its instructors and students. We are encouraged by their commitment to this new agreement, which will provide excellent opportunities for flight instructors to expand their careers and forge strong futures for the best and brightest in the aviation industry."

The Jazz APP will provide potential employment opportunities for qualifying TAI instructors to transition to first officer positions at Jazz, providing a reliable, high quality source of new hire pilots. Jazz continues to work with industry partners, such as TAI, to find ways to promote the profession and establish career pathways for pilots.

"Toronto Airways is proud to be selected for the Jazz Instructor Pathway Program," said Dave Lorbetskie, Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Airways. "Jazz has supported the aviation training industry for many years. Their progressive approach, and support towards the training of future pilots sets a new industry standard. This agreement provides a clear direction for the future of our Instructors, and a goal for them to work towards."

Through agreements with 14 colleges and universities, including TAI, and six industry organizations, including TAI, the industry-leading Jazz APP provides yet another career pathway for aviation instructors with this latest agreement.

The Jazz APP / Air Canada connection

Jazz is Air Canada's largest and longest-serving regional partner and operates approximately 700 flights a day as an integral part of Air Canada's strategy and North American market presence. Jazz is a proud operator of Air Canada Express service to 81 destinations in Canada and the United States with a fleet of 116 aircraft.

Through Jazz's agreement with Air Canada, a professional pilot career with Jazz provides a faster track to flying for Air Canada mainline. 60% of Air Canada pilot employment offers must go to Jazz pilots and to-date, over 500 Jazz pilots have transitioned to Air Canada under our Pilot Mobility Program.

About the Jazz APP

Since 2007 Jazz has been actively involved in shaping the curriculum and training of Canada's future professional pilots through active engagement with aviation colleges, flight schools and universities. In 2015, Jazz rebranded these efforts under the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program banner. To-date, Jazz has announced agreements between Jazz APP and the following aviation colleges, flight schools, universities and industry organizations:

About Chorus

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus was incorporated on September 27, 2010. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz's Air Canada Express operation since 2011, and established Chorus Aviation Capital to become a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations that deliver excellent customer service in the areas of contract flying operations, engineering, fleet management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Together, the Chorus group of companies can provide a full suite of regional aviation support services. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus's vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world.

As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

There are three divisions operated by Jazz Aviation LP: Air Canada Express, Jazz Technical Services and Jazz.

Air Canada Express: Under a capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, using the Air Canada Express brand, Jazz provides service to a variety of markets throughout North America, with a fleet of 116 Canadian-made Bombardier aircraft.

Jazz Technical Services: Established in May 2016 as a separate division, Jazz Technical Services ('JTS') is dedicated to heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul ('MRO') of Bombardier, De Havilland and Embraer aircraft. JTS provides MRO services to third parties while maintaining the dedication and commitment to its primary customer, Air Canada.

Jazz: Under the Jazz brand, the airline offers charters throughout North America for corporate clients, governments, special interest groups and individuals seeking more convenience. Jazz also has the ability to offer airline operators services such as ground handling, dispatching, flight load planning, training and consulting.

About Toronto Airways Inc.

Toronto Airways has a long history offering flight training services beginning in 1963 from the Buttonville Municipal Airport. Its operation grew in size and scope over the next 55 years providing pilot training and other related services to the aviation industry. Toronto Airways moved to a newly renovated modern facility located at Oshawa Executive Airport in 2016. Toronto Airways continues to train pilots for the future, in its Integrated Airline Pilot Licence Program.

For more information, please visit www.torontoairways.com.

