HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is named a Top Employer in Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the twelfth consecutive year.

"We're proud of our long history in this region and being an employer of choice for Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We're very honoured to be recognized for providing a safe and inclusive work environment where employees have the tools they need to succeed."

These special designations recognize employers in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

