Jason Kenney's mismanagement makes COVID-19 deadlier for Albertans

Alberta, under a new state of public health emergency since yesterday, has suffered more than any other province because of Jason Kenney's failed half-measures, says Unifor.

"Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole repeatedly expressed confidence in Jason Kenney's COVID-19 response," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "O'Toole and Kenney are a grave threat to public health. It matters who we elect. Albertans are less safe under Jason Kenney and it will only get worse if Erin O'Toole is elected Prime Minister."

