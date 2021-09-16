Jason Kenney's mismanagement makes COVID-19 deadlier for Albertans
Sep 16, 2021, 14:22 ET
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The success of other provincial governments in lowering COVID-19 hospitalizations with vaccination policies means that Albertans face a more serious threat: Premier Jason Kenney.
"There's simply no question that Jason Kenney is the most dangerous threat facing Albertans," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "People living in British Columbia or Ontario aren't hospitalized with COVID at nearly the same rate. The blame lies squarely on Jason Kenney and his refusal to protect Albertans with sensible public health policy at every turn."
Alberta, under a new state of public health emergency since yesterday, has suffered more than any other province because of Jason Kenney's failed half-measures, says Unifor.
"Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole repeatedly expressed confidence in Jason Kenney's COVID-19 response," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "O'Toole and Kenney are a grave threat to public health. It matters who we elect. Albertans are less safe under Jason Kenney and it will only get worse if Erin O'Toole is elected Prime Minister."
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
SOURCE Unifor
For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).
Share this article