Jared Priestner, Owner of Go Auto, Honored with Edsel B. Ford II Salute to Dealer Award for Outstanding Community Impact

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto's Team Ford, under the leadership of Jared Priestner, has been awarded Ford's prestigious Edsel B. Ford II Salute to Dealer Award, recognizing their significant contributions to the community. Jared, and Go Auto's Team Ford, are among only six dealer principals globally to receive this honor.

This award highlights businesses that make a lasting, positive impact within their communities. Jared Priestner's dedication stands out, with the dealer group contributing over $24 million to the communities they serve.

Four Key Initiatives Driving Change

Thrive School

In September 2023, Thrive Elementary, a school addressing the opportunity gaps that many families face today in Edmonton, opened its doors thanks to the full funding from Jared and Go Auto. Opening Thrive School was one of Jared's dreams, allowing kids to be given the best opportunity for success. Thrive offers STEM enhanced Alberta Education curriculum along with extended day programming, school supplies, hot meals and more that is at zero cost to families.

Kids with Cancer Society

In 2019, Go Auto teamed up with the Kids with Cancer Society to help support the needs of children with cancer and their families with a $3 million, 5-year commitment. This donation allowed the Kids with Cancer Society to help so many more families in one of the toughest times in their lives. In addition, we've donated a brand-new vehicle to the Kids with Cancer Society with our long-term partner Connor McDavid. This vehicle will help to deliver the Kids with Cancer Society's programs and services and expand their Northern Alberta reach to help families who live too far away to access regular programs.

Fuels the Schools

In April 2018, behind the full weight of our in-house culinary team, they packaged and delivered over 500,000 hot and healthy meals to Elementary School children throughout Edmonton with no cost to the schools or the kids families.

Fresh Hoops

In 2023, Go Auto donated $500,000 to the Edmonton Public School Foundation's Fresh Hoops program to renovate basketball courts. This initiative benefits schools and communities by promoting teamwork, physical and mental health, and providing a safe space for sports. Additionally, Go Auto will match all donations up to $500,000, bringing the total investment to $1 million.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Jared Priestner and Go Auto continue to lead by example, embodying corporate responsibility. With over $24 million donated, this recognition underscores what businesses can achieve when they prioritize making a difference. Their work strengthens local communities and impacts individuals globally.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our commitment to creating meaningful change in the communities where we operate," said Jared Priestner, owner of Go Auto and Team Ford. "We're humbled to receive Ford's Edsel B. Ford II Salute to Dealer Award and look forward to continuing to support our community with innovative programs and initiatives that make a real difference."

Looking to the future, Go Auto remains dedicated to giving back, fostering the development of future leaders, and inspiring others to make a positive impact.

About Go Auto

Go Auto is one of Canada's largest and most trusted automotive groups, with over 60 locations and 28 new vehicle brands. As a six-time winner of the Deloitte Best Manager Companies award, Go Auto offers a wide range of both new and used vehicles and services across the country. With a deep commitment to community outreach, Go Auto and its network of dealerships are dedicated to making a positive impact through charitable contributions, volunteerism, and innovative partnerships.

SOURCE Go Auto

Contact Information: Duncan Cochrane, Senior Vice President, Go Auto, Email: [email protected]