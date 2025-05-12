VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is proud to announce the acquisition of Downtown Kia, marking a significant milestone as our first dealership in downtown Vancouver, our 15th location in the Greater Vancouver area, and our third Kia dealership in Western Canada.

"This is an exciting step forward for Go Auto," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "Our expansion into downtown Vancouver aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding automotive experiences across Canada and the U.S."

Go Auto Expands into Downtown Vancouver with Acquisition of Downtown Kia. (CNW Group/Go Auto)

Go Auto extends a heartfelt thank you to Rob Backman, Marc Ahnert, Daryl Endresen, and Andrea Backman. Their leadership and dedication to excellence, have made Downtown Kia a trusted name in Vancouver. We are honoured to build on the foundation they've created.

We also thank Kia Canada for their continued support and partnership. "This acquisition deepens our relationship with Kia Canada and reinforces our shared focus on innovation, customer service, and long-term success," Abram added.

To the staff at Downtown Kia—welcome to the Go Auto family. We're excited to support your growth and celebrate future successes together. To our amazing customers, it's business as usual—same great service, now backed by the strength and support of Go Auto.

With this acquisition, Go Auto now operates 68 dealerships across North America, representing 28 new vehicle brands. We remain committed to growing our footprint while delivering exceptional service and value to our customers.

SOURCE Go Auto

For further information, please contact: Duncan Cochrane, SVP, Email: [email protected]