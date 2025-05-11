Go Auto is a 2025 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years

EDMONTON, AB, May 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the seventh consecutive year —earning Platinum Club membership in the process, one of the program's highest distinctions. This milestone reflects Go Auto's enduring commitment to industry excellence, customer-first practices, and a strong corporate culture. The Platinum Club designation is earned by organizations that have maintained Best Managed status for six or more consecutive years, consistently demonstrating exceptional performance and leadership.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

Go Auto's sustained success in the program reflects its commitment to operational excellence, customer experience, innovation, and a strong performance-driven culture. With a network of more than 67 locations and a team of over 5,000 employees across Canada and the United States, Go Auto continues to be a leading force in the automotive retail industry.

Phil Abram, President of Go Auto, expressed his pride in the milestone:

"Achieving Platinum Club status as part of our seventh consecutive Best Managed designation is an extraordinary accomplishment. It's a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and a strong organizational culture. This recognition validates our long-term strategy and inspires us to continue raising the bar in the automotive industry."

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winners, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Go Auto

Go Auto, a distinguished Platinum Club member of Deloitte's Canada's Best Managed Companies program, is recognized for its exceptional performance, customer-first approach, commitment to innovation, and strong corporate culture. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Go Auto operates one of the largest dealership networks in Canada, with 67 dealerships representing 28 leading automotive brands across Canada and the United States. With operations spanning Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, the Northwest Territories, and Washington State, Go Auto provides a full suite of automotive services—including vehicle sales, financing, insurance, service, and collision repair—for both automobiles and RVs. Home to a team of over 4,500 employees, Go Auto fosters a dynamic and inclusive workplace and maintains a deep commitment to community engagement through a variety of charitable initiatives and partnerships. For more information on the Go Auto group, visit GoAuto.ca or follow @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

