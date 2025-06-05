Go Auto Accelerates Growth with Two New Acquisitions in Richmond: Go Richmond Subaru and Go Richmond Kia

RICHMOND, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Go Auto is excited to announce the acquisition of two new dealerships in Richmond: Go Richmond Subaru (formerly Richmond Subaru) and Go Richmond Kia (formerly Kia Richmond). Just two weeks after welcoming Go Downtown Kia to the family in mid-May, these latest additions mark another major milestone in our rapid growth—bringing our total presence in the Greater Vancouver area to 17 locations.

The acquisition of Go Richmond Subaru represents Go Auto's second Subaru dealership in Western Canada, while the addition of Go Richmond Kia marks our fourth Kia location, reinforcing our commitment to working with top-tier automotive brands and delivering more choice to our customers.

"These acquisitions further solidify our presence in the Greater Vancouver Area and align with our strategic goal of partnering with leading manufacturers to better serve Canadian drivers," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "We're excited to welcome both dealerships into the Go Auto family."

We also want to acknowledge and thank Subaru Canada and Kia Canada for their ongoing support and collaboration. These partnerships continue to grow in meaningful ways as we focus on delivering excellence in customer experience and long-term value across our network.

"To the teams at Go Richmond Subaru and Go Richmond Kia—welcome to Go Auto," said Abram. "You've created something truly special, and we're proud to support your continued growth. To the amazing customers at both dealerships—with the strength and support of Go Auto, you now have access to more locations, more options, and even more possibilities—from exclusive benefits to a broader vehicle selection and enhanced service experiences."

With these acquisitions, Go Auto now proudly operates 70 dealerships across North America, representing 28 new vehicle brands. We remain committed to providing exceptional service, unmatched value, and a best-in-class experience at every touchpoint.

