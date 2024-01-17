January 21 to 27, 2024 is National Non-Smoking Week in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Next week is National Non-Smoking Week (NNSW), from Sunday January 21 to Saturday January 27. NNSW has been marked annually in Canada every January since 1977. The week's objectives are to educate people in Canada about the health effects of smoking and to support people in quitting.

Tobacco use in Canada: Quick facts

There are still 3.8 million people in Canada who smoke, representing a current smoking prevalence of 12% (Canadian Community Health Survey, 2022, age 12+). In 1965, 50% of Canadians smoked, including 61% of men.

per year. High rates of youth vaping are of tremendous concern. In the 2021-22 school year, 24% of high school students in Canada in grades 10-12 were vaping, up from 9% seven years earlier in the 2014-15 school year.

Spokespeople from the Canadian Cancer Society are available to discuss tobacco control issues generally including needed policy measures, as well as tips to support quitting.

