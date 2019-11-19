Jann Arden Is Candid and Unfiltered in All-New CTV Special JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY, Dec. 4

– Jann Arden brings her unique, unfiltered, and self-deprecating personality to Toronto's The Great Hall for an intimate night of conversation and music –

Fans can register for live taping tickets at CTV.ca/JannTickets

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian multi-platinum and award-winning singer, songwriter, broadcaster, and author Jann Arden is set to headline a new one-hour original special, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found. In JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY, Arden takes the stage for an evening of conversation and music, candidly discussing career, family, love, and loss as only she can. Following its broadcast premiere, the special will stream on Crave beginning Friday, Dec. 6.

Produced by Bell Media Studios, the special is set to film in front of a live audience on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at The Great Hall in Toronto. Fans in the GTA looking to be a part of the live audience can visit CTV.ca/JannTickets to register for the opportunity to receive tickets.

"I don't know why they're giving me more time on TV, but hopefully you're not sick of me yet," said Jann Arden. "We're going to have some fun and most likely also keep things interesting for the editing team."

"Jann has developed an unparalleled connection with her fans, and has built a relationship with them of openness and laughter," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "This special provides viewers with a front row seat to Jann's infectious personality, as she shares some of her most personal stories and experiences."

"Set in an intimate environment and anchored by her candid storytelling, the special provides a glimpse into the life of one of Canada's beloved artists," said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. "Fans will have the opportunity to engage with Jann and also enjoy select performances all from Toronto's historic The Great Hall."

In JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY, Arden reminisces on historic life moments, revealing embarrassing tales in both her personal and professional life, including teachable career experiences, and engages fans in-conversation. Arden also performs songs from her catalogue of hits including a seasonal standard from her holiday album, A Jann Arden Christmas.

