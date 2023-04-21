Jane Goodall Returns to Canada this May to Celebrate Conservation with Stops in Toronto, Montreal, Halifax and Sudbury

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has announced that their founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, will be returning to Canada this May. Dr. Goodall's first stop will be in Toronto on May 18th for 10X10, a food, wine, and photography event in support of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. Additional stops will be made in Montreal (An Evening with Jane Goodall, 5/24), Halifax (An Evening with Jane Goodall, 5/27), and Sudbury (the premiere of the new IMAX film Reasons for Hope, 5/30). For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit janegoodall.ca/10x10 .

10X10

Curated by Afrim Pristine (Cheese Boutique) and Michelle Valberg (Member of the Order of Canada), 10X10 pairs ten top chefs with ten world-class photographers to create and serve ten extraordinary pairings of food and photography. The lineup includes Nick Bentley & Patrick Kriss (Alo), Carl Heinrich (Top Chef Canada Winner), Deanne Fitzmaurice (Pulitzer Prize- winning documentary photographer) and Ami Vitale (contract photographer with National Geographic). The event will also feature musical icon Chantal Kreviazuk, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday that evening and is offering a special VIP celebration experience in support of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. Tickets can be purchased at janegoodall.ca/10x10 .

An Evening with Jane Goodall

For two nights only, Dr. Goodall will be back on stage in Canada this May. She's been captivating audiences for decades with her extraordinary events, inspiring millions to make a difference for animals, people, and the environments we share. At these very special events, Dr. Goodall will inspire, delight, and inform through personal stories from her 60+ years as a global conservation leader. Dr. Goodall will be in Montreal on 5/24 (80%sold) and Halifax on 5/27 (sold out). Tickets for An Evening with Jane Goodall can be purchased at janegoodall.ca/tour2023 .

As a world-renowned conservationist, Dr.Goodall's Canadian appearances come at an important time for conservation in Canada, with the federal government's renewed commitment to preserving 30% of marine and land areas by 2030.

About The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Founded in 1977, the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global community-centred conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries. It aims to understand wildlife and their habitats, and to empower people to be compassionate citizens dedicated to conservation.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada furthers this work here in Canada by supporting communities to address the convergence of three crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. We do this through community-centred conservation, an approach that puts local knowledge and expertise first; and One Health, a model that acknowledges the interconnectedness of all things.

In Africa, our programs are in "Chimpscape" regions where the health of chimpanzees is directly linked to the health of local people and environments. These include the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Senegal. In Canada we work primarily with youth and Indigenous communities, as key groups who are disproportionately affected by the three crises, but uniquely positioned to affect change.

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

For further information: Press Contact: Jo-Anne Stayner, Fresh Public Relations, [email protected]