HOPE IN ACTION: DR. JANE GOODALL RETURNS TO CANADA THIS FALL

The world-renowned conservationist invites audiences in Toronto and Ottawa to reflect, reconnect, and take action in two rare events this September

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is honoured to announce that its founder and the world's leading ethologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, will return to Canada this September for two exclusive live appearances in Toronto and Ottawa – her final appearances in Canada this year. Canadians are invited to be part of these rare and meaningful evenings by reserving tickets now at JaneGoodall.ca/Events.

Dr. Jane Goodall - Photo: Katherine Holland (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

Dr. Goodall will speak at Meridian Hall in Toronto on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025, followed by an appearance at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe in Ottawa on Saturday, September 6th, 2025. These rare, in-person events offer Canadians a unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the world's most inspiring voices. Tickets are now available at JaneGoodall.ca/Events.

These intimate and uplifting experiences, titled "An Evening with Jane Goodall," will offer the audience an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Goodall. The renowned conservationist is expected to share her personal stories, her unique insights, and her lessons learned over the past nine decades.

With her trademark humour, optimism, and warmth, Dr. Goodall will explore the profound connections between animals, people, and the environment. She will also emphasize the work that must be done by people across the country and around the world to build a better future for all living things.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales directly supports the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, which advances Dr. Goodall's mission across the country and amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together.

Here at home, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada works with young leaders and Indigenous Peoples on projects that address climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental inequity. This work is done, in part, through Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots program. More than 12,000 young people are actively involved in projects across the country, and more than 80,000 community members are being positively impacted by this work.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is proud to partner with G Adventures, an adventure travel company founded in Canada, to bring these special events to audiences in Toronto and Ottawa.

Event Details – "An Evening with Jane Goodall"

Toronto:

Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025 at 7:00PM ET

at Meridian Hall, Toronto, Ontario

Featuring: Dr. Jane Goodall

Ottawa:

Saturday, September 6th, 2025 at 7:00PM ET

at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, Ottawa, Ontario

Featuring: Dr. Jane Goodall

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centred conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of fieldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

About G Adventures:

G Adventures has been changing the world through travel since 1990. G Adventures and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada have joined forces to offer the Jane Goodall Collection of tours. These remarkable tours, spanning various destinations worldwide, are focused on wildlife experiences and have received the endorsement of the renowned ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. They are also aligned with G Adventures' Animal Welfare Policy. By embarking on these tours, we can lead by example and foster a deeper appreciation and respect for the incredible animals we share our planet with.

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: Riley Lange, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, [email protected]