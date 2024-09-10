THE JANE GOODALL INSTITUTE OF CANADA EXPANDS YOUTH GRANT PROGRAM NATIONWIDE

The A.P.E. Fund, dedicated to funding impactful Roots & Shoots projects, is now accepting applications in every province and territory for the very first time

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As families, students, and teachers mark the start of another school year, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGIC) is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in its history. For the first time since the A.P.E. Fund launched in Canada in 2017, the program is accepting applications in every province and territory. Roots & Shoots members from coast to coast can apply online today for up to $1,000.00 to support the implementation of their community projects. The deadline for applications is Friday, October 4th, at 12:00PM EDT. To learn more, please visit janegoodall.ca.

Photo credit: Robert Ratzer (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

More than 30 years ago, Dr. Jane Goodall founded Roots & Shoots in Tanzania to inspire future conservation leaders. The program launched in Canada in 1992, and now over 12,000 young people are involved in projects nationwide, benefiting more than 80,000 community members. These initiatives help youth connect animals, people, and the environment, highlighting the positive impact on individuals and communities.

The A.P.E. Fund supports Roots & Shoots projects across the country that address the convergence of biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. Last year alone, more than 115 projects from 93 schools received grants through this program. These projects involved roughly 14,100 youth participants and had indirect impacts on more than 40,000 youth and nearly 68,000 community members.

"One of the most exciting parts of the [project] were the comments I overheard from some students," said Rochelle Tkach, educator, James Morden Public School, Ontario. "A student who struggled to focus in science class most of the year was overheard saying 'this is really fun' and 'I was a farmer for the day.' He never had anything positive to say about Life Systems and the science curriculum until we actually went outside and started planting together. It is moments like these that I see the impact of experiential learning."

2023-2024 A.P.E. Fund Projects:

Creating New Soil and New Possibilities ( Manitoba ): A local school spearheaded a composting initiative, which quickly gained traction within the community. In total, the students collected over 600 kilograms of food waste, which was transformed into nutrient-rich soil. An additional 60 kilograms were distributed among community and personal gardens, enriching the local environment.

A local school spearheaded a composting initiative, which quickly gained traction within the community. In total, the students collected over 600 kilograms of food waste, which was transformed into nutrient-rich soil. An additional 60 kilograms were distributed among community and personal gardens, enriching the local environment. Native Plant and Pollinator Garden ( British Columbia ): Students learned about garden maintenance and the importance of native plants through hands-on work, while also gaining insights from Elders and Knowledge Keepers on traditional practices. They explored medicinal teas and seed sorting, connecting with the healing and culinary properties of the plants.

Students learned about garden maintenance and the importance of native plants through hands-on work, while also gaining insights from Elders and Knowledge Keepers on traditional practices. They explored medicinal teas and seed sorting, connecting with the healing and culinary properties of the plants. Our First Food Forest! ( Nova Scotia ): With guidance from local experts and Mi'kmaq Knowledge Keepers, students learned permaculture principles, planted pollinator-friendly plants, and helped supply the school with fresh food for free meals.

With guidance from local experts and Mi'kmaq Knowledge Keepers, students learned permaculture principles, planted pollinator-friendly plants, and helped supply the school with fresh food for free meals. The Retrofit Project ( Ontario ): To improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, students retrofitted 30 homes, replacing insulation, installing efficient lightbulbs, and insulating pipes. After each retrofit, they managed the proper disposal of old materials.

To improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, students retrofitted 30 homes, replacing insulation, installing efficient lightbulbs, and insulating pipes. After each retrofit, they managed the proper disposal of old materials. St. Bonaventure's Beehive ( Newfoundland and Labrador ): Students harvested honey and shared it with the school and community, while a student-led committee introduced beekeeping basics. The beehive became a key part of the school's outdoor learning and science curriculum.

For more information on Roots & Shoots and previous projects supported by the A.P.E. Fund, please visit janegoodall.ca/what-we-do/canada-programs.

The A.P.E. Fund is made possible by our generous partners and supporters. To ensure the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada can continue to support youth-led projects and operate programs that benefit animals, people, and the environment, Canadians are invited to donate online at janegoodall.ca.

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centred conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of fieldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

For media inquiries and more information, please contact Alex Johnson, the Director of Development, Marketing, and Communications for the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, at [email protected].