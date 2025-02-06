BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: DR. JANE GOODALL RETURNS TO CANADA TO SHARE HER MESSAGE OF HOPE AND ACTION

Legendary conservationist and environmentalist returning to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre this April for "An Evening with Jane Goodall"

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is pleased to announce its founder and the world's leading ethologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, is returning to Canada in April to deliver her message of hope and action.

Photo: Katherine Holland (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

Dr. Goodall's highly-anticipated event, "An Evening with Jane Goodall," will take place at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on April 14th, 2025. This immersive experience will offer the audience an intimate opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Goodall as she shares her personal stories, her unique insights, and an urgent call to action for the future of our planet.

During this one-night-only event, Dr. Goodall will explore the profound connections between animals, people, and the environment through captivating narratives and engaging discussion. With her signature warmth and optimism, she will offer powerful lessons from her nine decades of life and emphasize the work that must be done to make our world more sustainable.

This exclusive – and rare – opportunity to gain firsthand insights from one of the world's most respected conservationists is expected to sell out quickly. The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is proud to partner with G Adventures to bring this unique and thought-provoking evening to Vancouver.

Tickets for this extraordinary opportunity in Vancouver go on sale to the general public on February 12th, 2025 at 10:00AM PST. Presale tickets will be available 24 hours earlier, on February 11th at 10:00AM PST. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register for presale access, as tickets for Dr. Goodall's events have historically sold out quickly. Last year, Dr. Goodall's event in Vancouver garnered unprecedented demand and sold out within minutes.

To register for presale access and learn more about past and future events, people can visit janegoodall.ca/events. Please note that registering for presale access does not guarantee tickets; tickets are subject to availability. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales directly supports the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's vital conservation efforts and community-centred conservation programs across the country and around the world.

Event Details:

Date and time: April 14th, 2025 at 7:00PM PST

at Venue: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Featuring: Dr. Jane Goodall

Ticket Information:

Presale registration: Available at janegoodall.ca/events until February 10th, 2025

Available at janegoodall.ca/events until Presale starts: February 11th, 2025 at 10:00AM PST

at General sale starts: February 12th, 2025 at 10:00AM PST

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Dr. Goodall has forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extends beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. Jane is a global icon, spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, creating a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

Inspired by our founder, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is creating a more just and sustainable world through community-centred conservation work that empowers people, protects wildlife, and heals our shared environments in Canada and Africa. With over 60 years of fieldwork and success stories in our history, we strive to inspire hope and encourage everyone to embrace their power to make a difference.

About G Adventures:

G Adventures has been changing the world through travel since 1990. G Adventures and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada have joined forces to offer the Jane Goodall Collection of tours. These remarkable tours, spanning various destinations worldwide, are focused on wildlife experiences and have received the endorsement of the renowned ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. They are also aligned with G Adventures' Animal Welfare Policy. By embarking on these tours, we can lead by example and foster a deeper appreciation and respect for the incredible animals we share our planet with.

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

For media inquiries and more information, please contact Alex Johnson, the Director of Development, Marketing, and Communications for the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, at [email protected].