JANE GOODALL INSTITUTE OF CANADA ANNOUNCES ICONIC ENVIRONMENTALIST JANE GOODALL'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED APPEARANCE AT MERIDIAN HALL, TORONTO

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is excited to announce that Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned ethologist and environmentalist, will be making a special appearance at Meridian Hall on October 12, 2023. This highly anticipated event offers an incredible opportunity for Torontonians to hear directly from Dr. Goodall about her groundbreaking work and insights into the urgent issues of conservation and climate change.

Dr. Goodall has dedicated her life to studying and protecting chimpanzees, as well as advocating for environmental conservation and animal welfare. Her tireless efforts have not only shed light on the complex world of primates but also inspired generations to take action in their own communities. "An Evening with Jane Goodall" comes at a crucial time, following devastating wildﬁres and climate events across Canada, when Dr. Goodall's message of hope is more important than ever to Canadian audiences.

The evening will feature an inspiring keynote address by Dr. Jane Goodall herself, during which she will share her experiences in the ﬁeld and her "reasons for hope", giving attendees a deeper understanding of the urgent environmental challenges we face and the role each individual can play in making a positive difference. Following her lecture, Dr. Goodall will be joined on stage by Fatima Syed, journalist with The Narwhal, for a candid discussion about her life, legacy, and the future of our planet.

Dr. Goodall's appearance at Meridian Hall is made possible through the generous support of G Adventures, a leading small-group adventure travel company and pioneer of community tourism. As the Gold Sponsor for this event, G Adventures shares the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's unwavering dedication to protecting wildlife and preserving natural habitats through its ' Jane Goodall Collection ' of wildlife-focused trips.

In addition, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is pleased to announce The Narwhal as the official Media Partner for the event. As a leading independent media organization focused on environmental journalism, The Narwhal shares the Institute's vision of raising awareness and inspiring action to protect our planet's precious ecosystems.

Tickets are available at janegoodall.ca/events . A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's vital conservation efforts.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is excited to invite individuals, families, educators, and environmental enthusiasts from all walks of life to join us for this exceptional evening with Dr. Jane Goodall. Together, we can create a better world for future generations and protect the incredible biodiversity that makes our planet so unique.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada: The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is a non-proﬁt organization dedicated to wildlife research, education, and conservation.

Our mission is to empower people to make a difference for all living things and to create a better world for future generations. Through community-based conservation programs and youth engagement initiatives, we strive to inspire and foster a sense of stewardship for the environment.

About G Adventures (Gold Sponsor): G Adventures has been changing the world through travel since 1990. G Adventures and the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada have joined forces to offer the Jane Goodall Collection of tours . These remarkable tours, spanning various destinations worldwide, are focused on wildlife experiences and have received the endorsement of the renowned ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. They are also aligned with G Adventures' Animal Welfare Policy, which has been endorsed by Dr. Goodall. By embarking on these tours, travellers can lead by example and foster a deeper appreciation and respect for the incredible animals we share our planet with.

About The Narwhal (Media Partner): The Narwhal 's pod of investigative journalists dives deep to tell stories about the natural world in Canada you can't ﬁnd anywhere else.

About Fatima Syed: Fatima Syed is a Mississauga-based journalist. She was the founding host of The Backbench podcast. She has worked for The Walrus, the Toronto Star, The Logic and National Observer, where she established the outlet's Queen's Park bureau, with an emphasis on coverage of environmental and energy policy. She is a National Magazine Award nominee, a Digital Publishing Award winner, and has contributed chapters to two anthologies published by Coach House Books—Subdivided: City-Building in an Age of Hyper-Diversity and House Divided. She is also the vice-president of the Canadian Association of Journalists. She was winner of the 2022 World Press Freedom Canada Award.

