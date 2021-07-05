TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company) announced today that Jan Sampson has joined as Director, Operations for its wholly owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth).

Ms. Sampson joins the Company from CI Financial where she was Senior Vice President, Client Experience. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Channel Initiatives at Assante Wealth Management. With a continually escalating, multi-disciplinary background, Jan has exceptional experience in the financial services industry and proven ability to innovate, drive operational effectiveness and deliver improved results.

"Jan is a results-driven professional with considerable hands-on experience building and leading teams through organizational transformation, acquisitions and corporate growth. Her incredible capacity to drive critical change makes her an excellent fit as we accelerate the execution of our digital transformation agenda and growth initiatives" said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jan's appointment is another example of our commitment to add bench strength to an already impressive team of top talent to help us deliver on our promise to continually enhance the advisor and client experience."

Jan is also an advocate of Diversity & Inclusion as a founding member of an employee mentoring program for women and volunteering with organizations such as NEXT Canada and the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. This important work also aligns to Richardson Wealth values.

ABOUT US

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.0 billion in assets under administration (as at June 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE Richardson Wealth

For further information: Please Contact: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected]