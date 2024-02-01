Jamieson Laboratories workers are on strike

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 195 members who work at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont. went on strike at midnight after rejecting the latest offer by the employer.

The union's strike action stemmed primarily from disputes over wages, the duration of a proposed four-year agreement, benefits, and job security.

A group of people holding strike signs and red Unifor flags. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Despite extensive discussions, the employer's offer failed to meet the expectations and needs of the membership. The union emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement that upholds the livelihoods and well-being of their members.

The 317 members work in manufacturing vitamins, as well as in packaging and warehouse.

