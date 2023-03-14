TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ -Corby Spirit and Wine Limited, the leading distributor and marketer of premium spirits and wines in Canada, is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with its brand Jameson through a late-night eats party in Toronto on March 17, 2023 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. With Jameson's rich roots dating back to 18th-century Ireland, the brand is proud of its heritage and culture and wants to make this St. Patrick's Day a celebration to remember.

Jameson keeps the party going this St. Patrick's Day with an after-hours party in Toronto (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

The Jameson After Hours Eats Party will be located in the parking lot of 105 Spadina Avenue in Toronto, ON and will be the hub of fun for the evening. Jameson's brand ambassadors will be on hand to chat with partygoers, and attendees will have the opportunity to make new friends while playing whiskey-themed games like Widen the Circle, a modified version of ring toss using Jameson bottles. The more friends you bring, the bigger the circle gets, and the better your chances are of winning free Jameson swag.

The main attraction of the party will be the free late-night eats, including poutine topped with Jameson-infused gravy. Jameson wants to ensure that partygoers have a full stomach as they dance the night away with a live DJ. Jameson will also be handing out discount vouchers for Uber to the first 100 visitors.

In addition to the after-hours eats party, Jameson will be offering delicious and exciting elevated programming at participating bars throughout Toronto. These bars will be featuring a Jameson Mule serve, perfect for sharing and enjoying with friends. Consumers also have the chance to enter a contest to win a $500 party with their circle of friends at each of the participating bars*.

Participating on-premise accounts include The Rose & Crown, The Jason George, St. John's Tavern, Hemingway's, Pennies, Monarch Tavern, Blackburn Social House, the Maddy, Timothy's Pub, Hurricanes, and Smokeshow.

Widen the Circle is the latest campaign from Jameson, and it's all about encouraging people to Widen their Circle of friends and celebrate with kindred spirits, whether old & trusted or someone you've just met. As a brand that believes in a world where there are no strangers, only friends you haven't met yet, the Widen the Circle campaign is an open invitation to seek out and embrace those spontaneous, serendipitous moments that spark new connections and cherished memories. Louise Healy, Senior Brand Manager, Big Whiskies, commented that "Jameson has always been there to celebrate those special moments of kinship that can happen when you meet someone, find that commonality in the unknown and that spark just…happens. These are the moments that we live for and Jameson wants to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year by creating a space for people to do just that, find their kindred spirits."

This PR event is just one of many supporting the Widen the Circle campaign, which is being supported nationally through strong retail and on-premise programming, including unique gift with purchases, pop-up displays, and retail theatres.

For those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style and make new friends, head to Jameson's after-hours eats party in Toronto on March 17th. Enjoy free entertainment, swag, late-night eats, Jameson Runner Delivery coupons, and a safe ride home with Jameson Irish Whiskey. You can also follow the St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Corby Spirit and Wine's Instagram.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey's story began in 1780 by founder John Jameson, who established a whiskey distillery in Dublin under the family motto, 'Sine Metu' ('Without Fear'). Jameson personally selected barley and casks and distilled his whiskey three times to create a smooth spirit that has become the world's #1 selling Irish whiskey today. For further information, please visit our website, follow us on Facebook or Instagram, or find a bottle at your nearest LCBO.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

*Full contest rules & regulations are available online & at the participating on-premise accounts

Valerie Brive-Turtle - Senior Director, Communications, PR and S&R, Corby Spirit and Wine