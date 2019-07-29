Jameson Caskmates Hopped Garden at Stackt offering Free Tattoos at 'Hop Up Tattoo Shop'

Great things happen when you bring like minded people together. In celebration of Jameson Caskmates IPA edition, a product that was born out of a spirit of experimentation, Jameson sought out equally experimental and creative artists to help bring the Jameson Caskmates Hopped Garden at Stackt to life.

On Saturday, Aug 3 and 10, Jameson will be partnering with Mr. Koo and Inkbox to bring a 'Hop Up Tattoo Shop' to Stackt, where consumers can experiment with real and temporary tattoos, covered by Jameson.

"They say the best conversations happen at the bar over a drink with good friends. That's definitely true for this project," says Jameson Brand Manager, Alice Carroll. "We thought up this partnership while enjoying a Jameson and are excited to work with Mr.Koo and Inkbox as they embody a creative spirit as well as being revered in their craft."

"I am proud to collaborate with Jameson and Inkbox on this project," says Mr.Koo. "It's exciting to be able to work with a brand I've personally enjoyed for years, and put my artistic stamp on the space as well as Jameson Fans."

"Having been at Stackt since it's launch, we're really excited to work with Jameson to bring something totally new to the space over the coming weeks," said Rasheem Carty-Gardner of Inkbox.

The Jameson Caskmates Hopped Garden will feature a Jameson Caskmates Hop Up Bar designed by Mr. Koo that will run from Aug 1-4 and Aug 8-11 where consumers can enjoy several refreshing tasting Jameson Caskmates IPA cocktails.

Jameson Caskmates IPA is Jameson that has been finished in IPA beer barrels for crisp hoppy notes.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey's story began in 1780 by founder John Jameson, who established a whiskey distillery in Dublin under the family motto, 'Sine Metu' ('Without Fear'). Jameson personally selected barley and casks and distilled his whiskey three times to create a smooth spirit that has become the world's #1 selling Irish whiskey today.

