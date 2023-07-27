Global expert in payments and FinTech to head up Canada's leading Payment Provider

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, is excited to announce the appointment of James Hicks as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective mid-September.

James Hicks (CNW Group/Moneris)

With a strong track record of success both in Canada and around the world, James brings extensive leadership and strategic experience in the payments and FinTech industry to Moneris. His accomplished payments career started in Canada and has included time in Europe, Asia and North America. Hicks most recently was Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer with Nexi Group's Merchant Services business and was based in Germany.

"Moneris is known as Canada's trusted leader in the payments space," said Hicks. "As a Canadian company with deep roots in the communities it serves and a deep and unwavering commitment to Canadian businesses, I am looking forward to working with the incredible team responsible for more than two decades of innovation and a critical role in the Canadian payments ecosystem."

Following an extensive international search, the Board of Directors chose Hicks to carry forward Moneris' strong history of supporting Canadian businesses. His unique experience in executive roles across the payments ecosystem both in Canada and internationally convinced the Board he is the right person to drive continued business success, foster innovation, and build upon Moneris' strong foundational culture and values.

"As Moneris enters this next chapter under James' leadership, the Board of Directors is excited about the future," said Brett Pitts, Chair of the Board of Directors for Moneris. "His background and leadership style is a great fit for Moneris to continue delivering worldclass payments solutions and support to Canada's business community."

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris .

SOURCE Moneris

For further information: Media contact: Scott Tabachnick, Vice-President, Communications & Government Relations, Moneris Solutions, [email protected]