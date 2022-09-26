OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

September 26, 2022 — The Joint Assessment Committee (the Joint Committee) comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and the Cree Nation Government is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed James Bay Lithium Mine Project, located east of James Bay and the Eastmain Cree Community, in Quebec.

The Joint Committee invites the public and Indigenous peoples to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Committee's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up program.

The Joint Committee also invites comments on the draft potential conditions prepared as part of the environmental assessment of the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80141). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected]aac-aeic.gc.ca.

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #JamesBayLithium

What is the proposed project?

Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc. is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of an open-pit lithium mine located approximately 100 kilometres east of James Bay and the Eastmain Cree Community, in Quebec. As proposed, the James Bay Lithium Mine Project would have an estimated mine life of 15 to 20 years, and produce on average 5,480 tonnes of ore per day. The project would include an open-pit mine and concentrator facility, tailings, waste rock, ore and overburden storage areas, as well as related infrastructure.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.