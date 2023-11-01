J.P. WISER'S LAUNCHES BOLD NEW LOOK ACROSS ICONIC WHISKY PORTFOLIO

"At J.P. Wiser's, we take pride in our rich history which has helped guide the brand's evolution and solidified its status as an industry leader," says Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Corby. "With this design refresh, we've focused on shining a light on the heritage J.P. Wiser's has established since 1857, all the while giving it a modern and distinctive look. To do this, we took inspiration from our founder, embodying J.P.Wiser's spirit of self-assurance, boldness and authenticity."

The iconic whisky brand has partnered with international design agency JDO to create a new and revitalized image, while retaining the same perfectly-balanced flavour profiles whisky lovers have come to know and appreciate. The brand refresh exudes simplicity and confidence, with an updated logo that features modern typography and a colour palette that pays homage to the brand's industrial origins. This is coupled with two new brand symbols, a big "W" that will be a common thread in the J.P. Wiser's family, and an icon of a horse rearing over a barrel, a nod to the brand's illustrious past and a tribute to the J.P. Wiser's quote: "Horses Should Hurry But Whisky Must Take Its Time."

"With this modern refresh, J.P. Wiser's brand continues to reach new heights," adds Begley. "We're looking forward to continuing our journey on providing the most authentic whisky experience, one that doesn't need you to impress anyone but yourself. So, sit back, relax, and indulge in a classic. That's what we call wisely done."

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.



About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready to drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

