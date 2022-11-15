J.P. Wiser's introduces new 10-Year-Old, Triple Barrel Whisky to its Canadian whisky family

The addition is the latest product to be added to the portfolio in recent years

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - J.P. Wiser's is proud to add the new 10 Year Aged, triple barrel distilled whisky to its distinguished line-up of Canadian whiskies. The premium blend has seen great success in Europe and J.P. Wiser's is now bringing it to North America.

The award-winning blend of corn and rye, aged 10 years in new white oak, once used American bourbon and seasoned Canadian whisky casks, makes it the perfect sip that is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

JP Wiser's 10 Year Old Wisely Done (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications) JP Wiser's 10 Year Old Bottle (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old features a smooth, full, and balanced body with a complex combination of caramel, honeycomb toffee, vanilla, dried fruits, and rye spices along with subtle undertones of green apple and pear drops.

"A bold, yet smooth whisky, J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old is one of my favourites," said Dr. Don Livermore, master blender. "This is J.P. Wiser's most versatile spirit in spiciness and taste profile that is sure to impress any whisky lover on its own or in a cocktail."

Try J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old in the Classic Stone Fence cocktail – a uniquely Canadian drink best enjoyed after a long day.

Classic Stone Fence Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz. J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old Whisky

0.5 oz. Maple Syrup

6 oz. Hard Cider

Ice Cubes

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass and stir. Enjoy!

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old Whisky is a great gift for any whisky enthusiast or the perfect addition to your home bar cart. The 750 ml whisky is available in liquor stores across Canada. Please check your local retailer for pricing and availability.

Visit jpwisers.com or follow @JPWisers on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. And never miss J.P. Wiser's news by signing up for the newsletter or by joining The Drop Collective, our exclusive whisky club.

Please enjoy our products responsibly.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, and Gooderham & Worts® Canadian whiskies as well as Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, and Ungava® gin. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, Aberlour® and The Glenlivet® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. In 2018, Corby was named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada by The Great Place to Work® Institute Canada for the seventh consecutive year. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: John Bowes, Group SJR Canada, [email protected]