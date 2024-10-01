Canadian launch of JEPI and JEPQ ETFs provide investment opportunities for investors

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)*, a leading global asset manager with US$3.3. Trillion1 in assets under management globally, announced today that it is expanding its business in Canada with the launch of two active ETFs for Canadian investors. Starting on October 1, 2024, Canadians will be able to invest in JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPQ), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This launch advances JPMAM's goal of expanding its presence within Canada, offers Canadians increased access to global investment strategies, and provides an opportunity to tap into the wealth management space through financial advisors.

"The introduction of the J.P. Morgan ETFs in Canada is an important advancement of our Canada market strategy, with these offerings representing the first of a broad suite of active ETF solutions we plan to deliver over time," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As home to the first ETF, Canada is an ideal market for these offerings. The listing of JEPI and JEPQ is a significant milestone for JPMAM as it brings focus to both the firm's success as an active manager and the breadth and depth of its global products."

Reflecting JPMAM's strategy, the two ETFs provide the potential for capital appreciation through a focus on equities and offer Canadian investors the opportunity to access a steady income stream, making them appealing for income-focused investors. These ETFs provide broad exposure to U.S. stocks: those included in S&P 500 for JEPI and the Nasdaq-100 Index for JEPQ. Managed by J.P. Morgan's experienced investment team, investors benefit from the investment expertise, strategic approach, and flexibility and agility that come with actively managed ETF products.

"As a leading global active manager, we are excited to bring our premier active management capabilities to Canada in the ETF format, and this is just the beginning. We've been serving institutions in Canada for 41 years, and this launch marks a significant milestone, enabling us to offer to a wide range of Canadian investors the many advantages of ETFs, as we aim to deliver the highest quality investment capabilities to our clients.," said George Gatch, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

JPMAM launched its first ETF in the U.S. in 2014, and in Europe and Asia in 2018. Over the past decade, JPMAM's global ETF platform has expanded. Today, it is the 2nd largest active ETF provider by assets under management2, nearly $190 billion in assets under management, and 100+ ETFs across different asset classes.

Hamilton Reiner, Portfolio Manager, Head of U.S. Equity Derivatives, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said, "We are particularly proud of the success of JEPI and JEPQ strategies in other markets. These strategies are designed to provide attractive income and risk management through a combination of high-quality equity investments and sophisticated options strategies. In today's market environment, where income generation and volatility management are paramount, JEPI and JEPQ offer a compelling approach to achieving these goals while still participating in the growth potential of the equity markets."

About JEPI and JEPQ:

JEPI and JEPQ are designed to provide a balanced approach to income generation and equity exposure, making these ETFs suitable for investors looking for a combination of income, risk management, and growth potential.

JEPI and JEPQ aim to deliver a significant portion of the returns associated with the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index, respectively, but with less volatility.

To generate income, these ETFs employ an options strategy of selling index-level, out of the money call options. The premiums received from selling these call options provide an additional source of income, in combination with the dividends from the underlying stock portfolio. Additionally, the covered call strategy may offer some downside protection, as the premiums collected can offset potential losses in the underlying stock positions.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.3 trillion (as of June 30, 2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of June 30, 2024.

2 Source: Data according to Bloomberg, Fact set and J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of August 1, 2024

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canada market strategy. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although the JPMAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon and is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. This ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS ETF.

