J.P. Morgan Asset Management Broadens Canadian ETF Offering with New Core Strategy

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM)* has announced the launch of the JPMorgan US Core Active ETF (TSX: JCOR), further expanding its lineup of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to Canadian investors. JCOR has closed its initial offering of units and is now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"The Canadian market continues to demand sophisticated investment solutions that help navigate shifting market dynamics," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "JCOR reflects our commitment to delivering world-class active management by bringing Canadian investors a proven core strategy powered by one of the industry's most experienced investment teams."

JCOR is built on the strength of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global equity platform, which manages more than US$1 trillion in assets and is supported by one of the largest and most experienced fundamental research teams in the industry. The strategy draws on a team-based approach that integrates the insights of 18 dedicated research analysts, each averaging over 20 years of experience. This deep bench of talent and long-standing investment process reflects the firm's commitment to delivering consistent, long-term results through active management.

"With the launch of JCOR, Canadian investors can now access a high-conviction, style-agnostic U.S. equity core strategy that captures the best of both growth and value styles," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This strategy is built on a time-tested process and offers a powerful solution for investors seeking to navigate changing markets with confidence."

JCOR is designed to serve as a core holding within a diversified portfolio, offering investors a style-agnostic approach that combines the best of growth and value investing. The strategy emphasizes high-conviction stock selection grounded in deep fundamental research and supported by one of the industry's largest and most experienced investment teams. With this latest launch, JPMAM continues to broaden its Canadian ETF lineup with actively managed solutions built to navigate evolving market conditions.

This latest offering builds on JPMAM's October 2024 debut in the Canadian ETF market with the JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPI) and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPQ). In March 2025, the firm expanded its lineup with the JPMorgan US Value Active ETF (TSX: JAVA) and the JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF (TSX: JGRO), providing investors with access to distinct value and growth strategies. Each ETF reflects the firm's commitment and dedication to offering differentiated to Canadian investors, outcome-oriented solutions backed by institutional-grade expertise.

With over 40 years of experience serving Canadian investors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to grow its presence in the country. Additional product launches and strategic hires are planned in the months ahead.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canadian market strategy. These statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, and as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

