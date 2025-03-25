Canadian launch of JAVA and JGRO ETFs provide new value and growth opportunities for investors

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)*, announced today that it is expanding its Canadian ETF offerings with the listing of the JPMorgan US Value Active ETF (TSX: JAVA) and the JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF (TSX: JGRO) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As a leading global asset manager with over 40 years of experience serving Canadian investors, JPMAM is committed to providing Canadians with increased access to global investment strategies through a diversified set of product offerings.

"The Canadian market continues to see strong demand for more sophisticated investment products that have the potential to provide returns and take advantage of a rapidly changing world," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As a company with a longstanding history of serving our clients within Canada, we are proud to be addressing this demand by providing investors with access to value and growth equity strategies through these two new actively managed ETFs."

These products are designed to provide long-term capital appreciation for investors. JAVA aims to identify quality companies at attractive valuations within a style pure large cap value portfolio, while JGRO seeks to identify underappreciated growth opportunities, anchored in large cap with a degree of flexibility to invest across market cap spectrum. Each ETF represents a different investment strategy and together provide investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio.

"As investors look to the future, they are encouraged to adopt a more comprehensive approach that considers the full spectrum of opportunities within a diverse universe of companies. Through JAVA and JGRO, investors can access opportunities across both growth and value segments with JAVA focusing on sectors like financial, health care and industrials and JGRO capitalizing on growth in sectors like tech, communication services and consumer discretionary. By not limiting investments to one category of equities, investors can position their portfolios to protect against market volatility while benefiting from the potential of rapidly growing segments," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Globally, JPMAM is currently the 2nd largest active ETF provider by assets under management with over $230bn in ETF AUM and 100+ ETFs across different asset classes1. Since the launch of its two flagship Canadian ETFs, JEPI and JEPQ, back in October 2024, JPMAM is committed to maximizing the significant market opportunities in Canada and continues to expand its team and offerings to meet client demand.

"Canada's ETF market is at a pivotal moment, with growing demand for actively managed solutions that offer investors greater flexibility and potential for outperformance" said Jay Rana. "Value and growth-focused ETFs offer investors the ability to tailor their approach to different market conditions while benefiting from the expertise of active management."

Each of JAVA and JGRO has closed its initial offering of units. As of March 25, 2025, Canadians and Advisors can invest in both JAVA and JGRO through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About JAVA

Actively managed investment strategy that seeks to deliver a style-pure value equity portfolio.

Employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach to identify quality companies at attractive valuations.

Experienced portfolio management team with an average of 30 years of industry experience supported by a dedicated value team averaging 24 years of industry experience.

About JGRO

An actively managed ETF, JGRO is a style-pure large cap growth solution that leverages the best of J.P. Morgan's growth platform.

Employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach to identify underappreciated growth opportunities, and is anchored in large cap with a degree of market capitalization flexibility.

Experienced portfolio management team with an average of 29 years of industry experience is supported by a dedicated growth team averaging 19 years of industry experience.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management



J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.6 trillion (as of December 31, 2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Bloomberg and Factset as of March 13, 2025.

Disclosures

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canada market strategy. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although the JPMAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon and is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

