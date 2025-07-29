J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Issue Price Adjustment for JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM)* today announced that the price for its initial offering of units of JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF (TSX: JGLO) was adjusted from $25.00 per unit to $40.00 per unit, effective from July 22, 2025.

Disclosures

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canadian market strategy. These statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, and as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

SOURCE: J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

For more information, please contact: Sonali Karkee, Edelman Smithfield, [email protected], 416-684-9340