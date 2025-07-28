J.P. Morgan Asset Management Strengthens Canadian Market Presence with New ETF Launch

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM)* today announced the expansion of its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the launch of the JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF (TSX: JGLO). JGLO has closed its initial offering of units and is now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

"JGLO provides Canadians access to our best ideas for global equity exposure. This is one of our most successful institutional strategies, now available in an ETF wrapper," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Drawing on insights from a team of industry experts, JGLO offers Canadians access to long-term capital appreciation through a global equity portfolio."

Built on a long term approach focused on bottom up stock selection, the ETF works to outperform the MSCI World Index, delivering superior growth and free cash flow yield with similar to lower valuation versus the benchmark, while effectively managing risks across sectors and regions.

"This offering provides another opportunity for Canadians to access a high conviction, best ideas equity strategy that aims to deliver in both value and growth-driven environments," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This continues J.P. Morgan Asset Management's commitment in delivering long-term and sustained value for investors."

JGLO is supported by a team of 80 analysts and is led by industry veteran Helge Skibeli, who has been one of the architects of JPMAM's global research process, and by Christian Pecher, a veteran of our research team with nearly three decades of expertise. By applying a rigorous research approach, the team looks to identify attractively valued companies with strong free cash flow and the potential for sustained earnings growth.

With over 40 years of experience serving Canadian investors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to expand its presence in the country. This latest offering builds on JPMAM's October 2024 debut in the Canadian ETF market. Each ETF launched reflects the firm's commitment and dedication to providing Canadian investors with differentiated, outcome-oriented solutions backed by institutional-grade expertise.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canadian market strategy. These statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, and as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

