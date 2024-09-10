J&W Murphy Foundation supports Kids Help Phone Feel Out Loud movement with $1 million transformational gift, offers to match donations made in Atlantic Canada in 2024

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, the largest youth mental health movement in Canada's history, aims to revolutionize mental health care for every young person. The J&W Murphy Foundation's donation will help bring this vision to life by delivering clinical services across every corner of Atlantic Canada, advancing equity for all youth in the region and transforming the landscape of e-mental health.

J&W Murphy Foundation is mobilizing people across Atlantic Canada in support of youth and their mental health. Until December 31, 2024, the J&W Murphy Foundation will triple all donations made to KHP by people in Atlantic Canada. To join the movement and unlock hope for more youth to thrive, donate now at KidsHelpPhone.ca/AtlanticMatch.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people over 20 million times since the onset of COVID-19, and this number continues to grow every day.

74% of service users from Atlantic Canada live in rural communities or small towns.

live in rural communities or small towns. In 2023, KHP reported a 22% increase in service volume in Atlantic Canada compared to 2022

compared to 2022 In Atlantic Canada , Kids Help Phone provides services to youth nearly 600 times every day.

, Kids Help Phone provides services to youth nearly 600 times every day. On average, 75% of young people who reach out to KHP share something they've never shared with anyone else.

On average, 88% of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

QUOTES

"For over 60 years the J&W Murphy Family has been committed to investing in communities across Atlantic Canada. When they saw the mental health crisis affecting young people in the region they partnered with Kids Help Phone to find a solution. This gift will help us transform Atlantic Canada's youth e-mental health system through the power of unparalleled data, partnerships and innovation, unlocking hope and support for young people to thrive," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone.

"At a time when there's been a significant uptick in demand for mental health care among young people, the J&W Murphy Foundation is grateful for this opportunity to partner with Kids Help Phone to ensure that our youth have access to the support they need, when they need it most. We are passionate advocates of Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement and are honoured to support KHP to ensure support and services reach each community in Atlantic Canada.

We encourage Atlantic Canadians to join us in supporting Kids Help Phone, knowing that every dollar donated will be matched (x3) by our foundation, expanding our impact for youth in Atlantic Canada. Our society is only just beginning to recognize the scale of the youth mental health crisis coming out of the pandemic, but together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of young people across our region." said Lisa Murphy, Co-Chair, J&W Murphy Foundation.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 million fundraising campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small for Kids Help Phone.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history - it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

About J&W Murphy Foundation

The J&W Murphy Foundation was founded in 2008 by the late Janet and Bill Murphy, long-time residents of Liverpool, Nova Scotia, as a vehicle to give back to the community. The Foundation contributes to a wide variety of charitable causes.

SOURCE Kids Help Phone

For media inquiries: Sheril Bose, [email protected], (613) 879-7034