IWK Foundation President & CEO Jennifer Gillivan appointed Board Chair for Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

"I am very honoured and proud to lead this dedicated team of professionals who represent the interests of children's health care from coast to coast," says Gillivan. "I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country and our network of national partners to make a positive impact on the health of our children and ultimately the health of Canada, both now and for the future."

CCHF creates a unified framework to raise funds and awareness to support 13 of Canada's children's hospitals. It has provided unprecedented opportunities to bring children's health to the national forefront, ensuring that its collective voice continues to be heard and understood. CCHF continues to create new corporate partnerships that will benefit the health of children receiving care both locally and nationally.

Mark Hierlihy, President & CEO, CCHF, is looking forward to working with Gillivan as the new Chair. "Jennifer brings incredible vitality and vision to her role. She is inspiring, progressive, and brings insights crucial to the next phase of CCHF growth. She often reminds us that our national vision of if we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada is grounded in community."

Gillivan steps into the role following Ted Garrard, President & CEO, SickKids Foundation, who has completed his term as the inaugural Chair since CCHF's inception in 2017, and is now Chair Emeritus. "I personally want to thank Ted for his leadership, strategic guidance and commitment to CCHF," says Gillivan. "During his term as Chair, Ted played a pivotal role in helping grow CCHF to be to be the single largest non-government funder of children's health in Canada."

Never before has CCHF's commitment to changing the health of children to change the health of Canada been so imperative. "While COVID-19 has not currently impacted children the way in which it is has impacted other populations, it has truly affected their mental health and overall well-being," continues Gillivan. "I am committed to advocating for and being the voice of children in our country to ensure that their health continues to be a priority during this unprecedented time."

These leadership appointments are effective immediately.

Click here for full list of the CCHF Board of Directors.

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations is a not-for-profit organization raising funds for 13 children's hospitals across Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through Children's Miracle Network® and contributions from partners, programs, and donors. Contributions help children's hospitals ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast.

