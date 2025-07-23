IT Strategies Shifting From Disruption to Decisive Action in 2025: Mid-Year Trending Insights Report Released By Info-Tech Research Group

At the midpoint of 2025, trending research usage from Info-Tech Research Group is pointing to an emerging shift for CIOs, where IT leaders are moving beyond reactive disruption management and are executing proactive strategies across AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and modernization. The insight marks a pivotal shift revealed in the global research and advisory firm's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report. The report analyzes the most accessed research and tools by global IT leaders, offering insight into how CIOs are maturing operations, addressing AI risks, and accelerating execution across key domains.

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - IT leaders are no longer just reacting to disruption but actively implementing change, according to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group. The global IT research and advisory firm has recently published its Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report, which offers a data-driven snapshot of its most accessed research, tools, and advisory services from the first half of the year. The report reveals how CIOs are maturing internal practices and accelerating execution across generative AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and modernization.

Info-Tech Research Group has recently published its Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report, which offers a data-driven snapshot of its most accessed research, tools, and advisory services from the first half of the year. The report reveals how CIOs are maturing internal practices and accelerating execution across generative AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and modernization. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"At a recent Info-Tech Leadership Summit, attendees were polled on their intention to 'shift left', essentially making a clear and decisive shift toward the strategic, forward-leaning IT leadership capabilities featured on the left-hand side of Info-Tech's famous IT Management & Governance Framework," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer Gord Harrison. "The poll was nearly unanimous, as it revealed that the group of 70+ IT leaders intends to move from organizational partner to organizational leader over the next couple of years. This is echoed in the most accessed research of 2025 so far. CIOs are actively strengthening operational maturity, embedding AI governance, investing in infrastructure modernization, and tightly aligning technology with measurable value as they prepare to lead technology-first organizations."

The report's findings indicate a broader trend among IT leaders this year to actively pursue modernization, operational maturity, and AI readiness. Info-Tech's key resources on cybersecurity, data governance, and Microsoft licensing updates are among the most accessed recently, reflecting the growing pressure on CIOs to balance innovation with accountability. At the same time, the rise in interest around AI governance and device management emphasizes the need for IT to be both agile and secure in a fast-changing tech environment.

Top 12 Resources Featured in Info-Tech's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report

Reflecting this decisive shift for 2025, the top 12 resources featured in Info-Tech's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report span critical areas such as enterprise device management, AI risk governance, Microsoft licensing changes, data strategy, cybersecurity architecture, and infrastructure modernization. These areas capture the top concerns of CIOs today, from enabling hybrid work and modernizing security postures to navigating AI compliance and preparing IT operations for scale.

"Info-Tech's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report shows that IT leaders are not just talking about strategy; they're making moves to implement it," explains Harrison. "This trend is one to watch as we enter the second half of the year and CIOs prepare to navigate through uncertainty."

Info-Tech's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report offers a unique look into the top priorities of global IT leaders and the tools they are using to advance transformation. As emerging tech trends, operational maturity, and sector-specific needs converge, the firm anticipates continued momentum through the final six months of 2025, as organizations continue to build future-ready IT capabilities.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on any of the associated research, and access to the complete Info-Tech's Best of 2025 Mid-Year Report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services, and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418