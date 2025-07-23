Balancing Automation with Human Support Key to AI-Driven CX, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Newly released insights from Info-Tech Research Group reveal that over-relying on automation can erode customer trust. To help organizations implement AI without losing the human element, the global IT research and advisory firm has published a step-by-step resource for enhancing customer experience through strategic, outcome-driven AI implementation.

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Rising service costs, disjointed customer journeys, and growing customer impatience are forcing many organizations to rethink how they scale personalization in customer experience. New research from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group shows that AI can be transformative for customer experience (CX) when used strategically and intentionally. The firm's studies suggest that meaningful improvements come from balancing automation with human support and aligning technology closely with desired customer outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group’s resource "Implement AI for Customer Experience" highlights the key benefits of leveraging AI to enhance customer experience. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To support this approach, Info-Tech's recently published resource, Implement AI for Customer Experience, provides a comprehensive framework designed to help organizations improve both customer and employee experiences. Rather than pursuing automation for its own sake, the firm's industry experts encourage CX and IT leaders to use AI to anticipate customer needs, support staff with intelligent tools, and personalize service at scale while maintaining the human touch.

"AI presents an extraordinary opportunity to redefine how organizations connect with their customers, turning routine interactions into high-value experiences that drive loyalty and growth," says Ryan Brunet, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "By leveraging advanced capabilities like predictive analytics, sentiment detection, hyperpersonalization, and embedding AI within their contact center, companies can anticipate customer needs, resolve issues proactively, and build lasting brand advocacy."

Info-Tech's insights highlight the challenges organizations face as they strive to balance cost-efficiency with customer satisfaction. The comprehensive resource details that relying too heavily on automation, such as call deflection and fast self-service, can result in shallow customer interactions that ultimately damage trust.

To succeed in delivering meaningful, AI-powered customer experiences, the firm's research findings suggest CX and IT leaders track key performance indicators and user feedback in real-time, then refine AI capabilities regularly to stay aligned with shifting customer needs and strategic goals. Brunet, Info-Tech's AI expert and author of the blueprint, notes that "while AI has the potential to reshape the CX, its success depends on tying efforts to meaningful customer outcomes and ensuring teams are fully prepared to support the transformation."

In its Implement AI for Customer Experience resource, Info-Tech outlines the key advantages of using AI to enhance CX within organizations:

Operations Efficiency: Automated tools undertake repetitive tasks such as responding to common inquiries, routing service tickets, and flagging urgent cases. With faster access to relevant customer data, frontline teams can make quicker, more informed decisions.

Automated tools undertake repetitive tasks such as responding to common inquiries, routing service tickets, and flagging urgent cases. With faster access to relevant customer data, frontline teams can make quicker, more informed decisions. Business Growth: Behavioral analytics and intelligent personalization can reveal customer preferences and anticipate future needs. With these insights, organizations can deliver timely, personalized offers that strengthen retention and unlock new revenue through upselling and cross-selling.

Behavioral analytics and intelligent personalization can reveal customer preferences and anticipate future needs. With these insights, organizations can deliver timely, personalized offers that strengthen retention and unlock new revenue through upselling and cross-selling. Customer Experience: AI systems tailor interactions based on customer history and context, which can enable instant support through chatbots or virtual agents. Faster resolutions and more relevant experiences help build long-term customer loyalty.

AI systems tailor interactions based on customer history and context, which can enable instant support through chatbots or virtual agents. Faster resolutions and more relevant experiences help build long-term customer loyalty. Employee Experience: By using AI to handle repetitive tasks and deliver real-time insights, employees are able to focus on complex issues that require human judgment. This shift can reduce stress, boost engagement, and improve overall performance among staff.

By using AI to handle repetitive tasks and deliver real-time insights, employees are able to focus on complex issues that require human judgment. This shift can reduce stress, boost engagement, and improve overall performance among staff. Risk and Resilience: With early issue detection and proactive responses, AI can help organizations manage disruptions, while data-backed strategies build adaptable, future-ready service models.

"The future is bright for CX leaders who fully embrace the transformative potential of AI," explains Brunet. "With the right strategic alignment, AI becomes more than a piece of the technology puzzle; it becomes the catalyst for deeper engagement, stronger loyalty, and sustainable growth."

For exclusive and timely commentary from Ryan Brunet, an expert in AI and data science applications, and access to the complete Implement AI for Customer Experience blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech's Upcoming Webinar on AI Strategies for Customer Experience

To further explore the strategies outlined in the new research, Info-Tech Research Group will host a webinar, Adapt to Uncertainty With an IT Resilience Plan, on August 6, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar will equip IT leaders with actionable strategies to improve customer experience outcomes using AI and propel their brand forward while building resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418