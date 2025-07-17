IT Leadership Must Adapt Faster To Keep Up with Tech Disruption, Warns Info-Tech Research Group in New Resource

With the core responsibilities of IT shifting every 18 months or less, CIOs and other technology leaders are under pressure to adapt faster than any other function within organizations in the current landscape. While technology continues to accelerate at an exponential rate, the evolution of leadership practices, especially in IT, has lagged behind, putting IT further behind than any other department. Global IT research and advisory group Info-Tech Research Group has recently published research insights that outline a human-centric approach to leadership that aligns with the pace of exponential technological change and helps close the leadership gap.

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Technology is evolving faster than traditional leadership models can keep pace with. According to findings from Info-Tech Research Group's CxO Alignment Diagnostic, over 50% of CxOs expect IT to transform or expand their organization, but only 5% of IT teams are meeting this expectation. While technology continues to accelerate at an exponential rate, the evolution of leadership practices, especially in IT, has lagged behind, putting IT further behind than any other department. This insight indicates that the issue isn't technical; it's human. To address this critical gap, the global IT research and advisory firm has released research findings and guidance on the topic for CIOs and other leaders in a new resource, Adaptive IT Leadership. The blueprint was developed to help IT leaders lead effectively in an environment where responsibilities and technologies change in months, not years.

Info-Tech Research Group has recently published its Adaptive IT Leadership blueprint, which outlines a human-centric approach to leadership that aligns with the pace of exponential technological change and helps close the leadership gap.

The firm's insights reframe IT leadership as an active, organization-wide role that must evolve beyond alignment with the business and into full partnership and transformation. Termed "Adaptive IT Leadership," Info-Tech emphasizes that the approach is not about managing tasks, but rather about shaping outcomes through a proactive, human-first strategy that thrives under pressure.

"The world around us has changed. The technology curve has bent exponentially, and there is no return. Amid this change, something remarkable stands out: leadership has not evolved at the same pace," says Carlene McCubbin, Associate Vice President of Research Development at Info-Tech Research Group. "One of the clearest findings is that leading in IT is fundamentally distinct from leading in other parts of an organization. If you work in IT, it's not unlikely that you've been through a transformation – maybe even two, three, or more."

The firm explains that this pace of disruption requires IT leaders to rethink how they manage projects and teams, as well as how they present themselves as leaders in an environment where the rules are constantly being rewritten. The newly published Adaptive IT Leadership resource emphasizes that it's not enough to react to change; Today's IT leaders need to be change-ready at all times, comfortable with ambiguity, fluent in navigating complexity, and resilient in the face of ongoing reinvention.

"IT is unique in that the core responsibilities shift every 18 months or less. IT experiences transformations that require new technology skills and expectations on a compressed timeline. No other department faces this kind of rapid evolution," explains McCubbin. "While other departments and leaders do experience change, none experience the same speed and intensity of change as those in IT. Transformation cycles in other areas, such as marketing or finance, for example, span years. In IT, they're measured in months."

Info-Tech Research Group's Four Pillars of Adaptive IT Leadership

In response to the unprecedented pace of change in IT, Info-Tech has developed a comprehensive framework to help leaders thrive. Within the firm's new blueprint, the Adaptive IT Leadership model is identified as a framework that can help IT leaders foster agility, improve decision-making, and build stronger, more resilient teams. The model is structured around the following four interconnected dimensions:

Enterprise Leadership – Lead with technology first. IT must shift from a service function to a force that co-leads business transformation. This means understanding business needs, building strong relationships, and acting as the nexus where technology, leadership, and strategy intersect. Strategic Leadership – Pivot with purpose. Leaders must evolve from rigid planning cycles to flexible, distributed decision-making. This shift includes aligning on a shared sense of purpose, empowering leaders within guardrails, and encouraging feedback across the organization. IT Team Leadership – Clear the path to solve tomorrow's problems. Info-Tech's IT Staffing Assessment Diagnostic reveals that 35% of IT time is lost to administration, while only 8% is spent on skill-building. The firm advises that IT leaders need to remove barriers, foster human-AI collaboration, and encourage transdisciplinary thinking to prepare teams for continuous change. Personal Leadership – Start with individual adaptability. In a fast-moving environment, personal adaptability becomes a core leadership skill. Daily reflection, career mapping, peer networks, and continuous learning help IT leaders stay grounded while growing their influence.

Info-Tech's resource emphasizes the widening gap between the exponential growth of technology and the linear adaptability of humans. As IT roles evolve faster than ever, the firm suggests that leaders must address not only tools and systems but also people's fear of change and resistance to new ways of working.

Another central theme of the research is the critical importance of relationships. According to data findings from Info-Tech's Business Vision Diagnostic, relationships are the most significant predictor of business satisfaction with IT, surpassing infrastructure, innovation, and applications. The firm advises that for IT leaders, understanding needs, communicating clearly, and training effectively are no longer optional; they are essential to success.

Info-Tech's IT Talent Trends 2025 report reveals that 93% of organizations agree that nearly all leadership skills in IT need to change to meet the demands of the future of work. This leadership gap is one of the key barriers preventing IT from delivering on its transformational mandate. While technology expectations are high, the gap is clear, and it starts at the leadership level.

This leadership gap is a central theme of Info-Tech's Adaptive IT Leadership resource. As McCubbin states in the blueprint, "Leading is fundamentally different in IT." By following the insights and practical guidance in Info-Tech's Adaptive IT Leadership blueprint, IT leaders will enable their organizations to move beyond outdated models and build adaptive leadership practices that keep pace with change, deliver value more quickly, and foster stronger relationships across the enterprise.

Info-Tech Research Group's Adaptive IT Leadership Development Program

To complement this research and to help bridge the widening leadership gap, Info-Tech also offers a six-month Adaptive IT Leadership Development Program. The firm's program is delivered through a blend of structured training, peer cohort learning, and expert coaching, the program helps IT leaders evolve their mindset, develop emotional intelligence, and lead with authenticity to create lasting organizational impact.

