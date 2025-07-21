Info-Tech Research Group Named Excellence Awardee by 2025 Canadian HR Awards in Multiple Categories

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has received three Excellence Awardee designations by the 2025 Canadian HR Awards (CHRA), a program that celebrates leadership and innovation in the HR profession. The firm and members of its HR team were selected from a record number of nominees to be named awardees for multiple categories of the 2025 awards, including Excellence in Flexible Work Strategies, Canadian HR Leader of the Year, and HR Rising Star of the Year.

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has been named an Excellence Awardee by the Canadian HR Awards (CHRA) in multiple categories for 2025. The firm has been recognized as an Excellence Awardee in the Excellence in Flexible Work Strategies category for its approach to offering a unique work-life balance and travel opportunities for employees. Chief Human Resources Officer, Shawn Gibson, has been named an Excellence Awardee for Canadian HR Leader of the Year, and Kristen Shaw, Human Resources Operations Specialist at Info-Tech Research Group, has been named an Excellence Awardee in the HR Rising Star of the Year category for the 2025 awards.

Presented in partnership with HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter, the annual Canadian HR Awards celebrate exceptional achievement and innovation in human resources across the country. Info-Tech was selected from a record number of high-caliber nominees for the 2025 program. Being named an awardee in multiple categories underscores the strength and impact of the firm's world-class approach to HR, talent acquisition, and employee retention.

"These recognitions speak to the strength of our HR team and our commitment to building a workplace where people can thrive," says Shawn Gibson, chief human resources officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "From highly sought remote work options to the development of emerging global talent, we've worked hard to foster a culture rooted in growth. I'm incredibly proud of our flexible work strategy that is being recognized on a national stage, and am honored to be named an Excellence Awardee for Canadian HR Leader of the Year for 2025 alongside my team member and Excellence Awardee for HR Rising Star of the Year, Kristen Shaw, whose impact truly embodies the future of our field."

Info-Tech's flexible work strategy has played a vital role in supporting employee engagement, scalability, and global expansion. Under CHRO Shawn Gibson's leadership, Info-Tech has redefined its approach to people and embedded autonomy, trust, and intentional connection into a framework that empowers employees to thrive regardless of location. With a "hybrid with purpose" model, Info-Tech employees are empowered to work remotely, in-office, or in a hybrid capacity. The model includes the option to take advantage of a "work from anywhere" perk, which allows employees to apply to work remotely while traveling and experiencing exotic locations for extended periods for the ultimate work-life balance. To support Info-Tech's flexible work strategy, the team is fully supported by strong digital infrastructure, inclusive programming, and consistent leadership accountability. HR Operations Specialist Kristen Shaw is recognized as a rising star for her rapid career growth, continuous learning, and key contributions to award-winning HR initiatives. From starting as a co-op to becoming a trusted HR leader, she's played an integral role in driving innovation, supporting global expansion, and shaping high-impact people programs.

Winners of the 2025 Canadian HR Awards will be announced at a gala on September 18, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which will celebrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in the HR profession.

Info-Tech Research Group is a global research and advisory firm that provides select resources on key IT industry topics, including recent research on AI, operations strategy, cybersecurity, and professional development.

